PM Modi UNGA speech: Where and how to watch it LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow (Friday, September 27). The Prime Minister has been in the USA in the last few days carrying out bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PM Modi also addressed a houseful Texas stadium in Houston in the presence of US President Donald Trump among other US Congressmen. After the event, Narendra Modi departed for New York to attend the UN week.

When will PM Modi speak at the UNGA?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the UNGA in New York on the morning of September 27. The proceedings of the UN will begin at 9 am local time in new york which will be 6:30 pm IST. India is slotted to speak in the morning session at 7th number, so we could expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be speaking by 8:30 pm - 9:00 pm IST.

How to watch PM Modi speak at the UNGA?

PM Modi's speech at the 74th UNGA will be telecasted live on various platforms. The links will be activated when the speech is about to start.

Watch live on Facebook

Watch live on Twitter

Watch live on YouTube

Where will PM Modi be speaking?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking at the UN headquarters in New York.

