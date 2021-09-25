Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
  4. PM at UNGA: 75 satellites made by Indian students to launch into space on occasion of 75th Independence day

PM at UNGA: 75 satellites made by Indian students to launch into space on occasion of 75th Independence day

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country on Wednesday, his first beyond neighborhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Nations Updated on: September 25, 2021 20:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, said that India will soon launch 75 satellites made by students in schools and colleges into space on the occasion of India's 75th Independence day. 

"On the occasion of 75 years of independence, India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students," the Prime Minister said. 

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington after COVID-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday. 

