Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

HERE ARE THE TOP POINTS

In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years.

On 15 August this year, India entered the 75th year of independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy.

Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all.

Latest India News