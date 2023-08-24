PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on THIS date to greet ISRO team on successful Chandrayaan-3 mission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addressing as ISRO scientists celebrate after the Chandrayaan-3 makes a successful landing on the Moon’s surface

As India achieved a massive milestone on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Bengaluru on August 26 to greet the ISRO scientists and officials for the successful landing of Candrayaan-3 on the Moon. Speaking to the media, Senior BJP leader and former Minister R Ashoka said that the Karnataka BJP is planning a grand welcome for the Prime Minister by organising a mega roadshow in the city on his arrival.

“PM Narendra Modi is coming on August 26. We will be receiving him in big numbers with more than 6,000 people at HAL airport. There, he might address the people of Bengaluru. Our (BJP) national leader Santosh ji (General Secretary BL Santosh) just spoke to me to organise a mega roadshow in Peenya, I have spoken to Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju on this,” he said. Ashoka further said the Prime Minister has given the opportunity to the people of Bengaluru to share this joy with him.

PM Modi to get a grand welcome in Bengaluru

“We the people of Bengaluru will give PM Modi a grand welcome because ISRO means Bengaluru and Bengaluru means ISRO. He is coming here to congratulate ISRO scientists,” he added. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the Missions Operations Complex at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) to congratulate the scientists and officials of the space agency, however, the specifics of his visit are yet to come out.

Ashoka stated that there would also be a gathering of people at the airport to welcome the PM, noting that there was a plan to stage a roadshow of around 1 kilometre near Peenya. A meeting has been convened at the party office to discuss and finalise things, he added.

PM Modi congratulated ISRO chief

On Wednesday, PM Modi congratulated ISRO chief S Somanath on the accomplishment of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and promised to pay a personal visit to Bengaluru shortly to thank the entire team. He spoke with Somanath on the phone while he was in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit. The Prime Minister called the ISRO chief immediately after the successful landing of Chandrayaan. "Please convey my greetings to everyone. If possible, I would personally greet you very soon," PM Modi added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: All activities are on schedule, all systems normal, says ISRO

Latest India News