In the latest update to the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that all activities are on schedule and all systems are normal. The space agency further said that Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned on today (August 24).

"Rover mobility operations have commenced. SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday," the ISRO wrote on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

Further details are awaited.

