PM Modi to attend UN World Climate Action Summit in Dubai on November 30: Sources

PM Modi has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) movement by appealing to countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices. He will attend UN climate talks and will deliver India's national statement on climate action of December 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the UN World Climate Action Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled from November 30 to December 1 and will deliver a national statement focusing on India's climate action, said government sources on Friday.

A source told news agency PTI that PM Modi will reach the UAE on November 30 and deliver India's national statement during the second day of the UN climate talks on December 1 and return on the same day. Several heads of states and governments and eminent personalities from civil society, youth, business and more sectors will discuss actions towards climate change.

PM Modi has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) movement by urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from consumerist approaches. He has also announced his decision to make India a green energy hub. 

Earlier this year, he said that climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently, and these challenges are felt most by the global South. Meanwhile, the Indian government is implementing several programmes like the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) in the field of solar energy, energy efficiency, water and sustainable agriculture among others.

More to follow.

