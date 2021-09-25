Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi takes a swipe at Pakistan at UNGA: 'Those using terrorism as political tool...'

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UN General Assembly on Saturday said countries should stop 'using terrorism as a political tool'. His remarks comes at a time when Pakistan has urged the international community not to isolate the Taliban in Afghanistan, but instead strengthen the current Afghan government for the sake of the people.

"The danger of regressive thinking and extremism is rising in the world," PM Modi said at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "Those who use terrorism as a political tool should know that terrorism is dangerous for them too," PM Modi said.

Hours before PM's speech, India had given a strong response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan bringing up the Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

PM also Modi called for a broader global response against terrorism, and also asked nations to work towards keeping the world's shipping lanes free from "expansionism".

MODI-US VISIT 2021

"It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities,” he said. “We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

In a sympathetic tone, PM Modi also said that the minorities in Afghanistan have to be helped. "In Afghanistan, minorities need help. We should fulfil our responsibility..."

Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Modi also said that in order to strengthen the rules-based world order, the international community must speak in unison, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its military muscles in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rule-based world order. We must keep in mind that we can use ocean resources, but not abuse them. The world must protect the oceans from expansionism and keep maritime trade free," PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: 'When India reforms, world transforms', says PM Modi at UNGA | Top points

Latest India News