PM Modi pays tribute to Dayanand Saraswati, says 'British rulers tried to show our society in bad light'

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Modi virtually addressed the public at the 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati.

Hailing the contribution of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the British government tried to humiliate Indians by using our social evils as a pawn but the arrival of Swami ji gave a deep blow to all these conspiracies.

This year marked the 200th birth anniversary of the Arya Samaj founder. He further said, "Swami Dayanand Saraswati showed us how our orthodoxy and social evils had harmed us."

PM Modi was speaking at an event organised in Tankara in Gujarat's Morbi district. The event was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Swami Dayanand Saraswati had advocated for equal rights for women in the society, the PM said.

"An education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour. Arya Samaj schools have been a centre for this. The country is now expanding it through the National Education Policy. It is our responsibility to connect the society with these efforts," he said. PM Modi also said he was honoured to be born in Gujarat, where Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati was born in Tankara on February 12, 1824, and devoted his entire life to pursuing Vedic knowledge and cultural heritage. Through his ideas and messages he motivated the society towards prosperity, freedom and equality.

