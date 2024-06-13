PM Modi reviews J-K security situation, orders deployment of full counter-terror capabilities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting (File image).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, he was joined by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other high-ranking officials. According to government sources, the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the current security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism initiatives in the region. This comes after the valley was rocked by a terrorist attack and encounters in the last one week.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for a robust deployment of the country’s full range of counter-terror capabilities to effectively address the threats. Following the review, he also heald a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on the strategic deployment of security forces and the operational aspects of counter-terrorism measures. Additionally, the Prime Minister spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to get an update on the local administration’s efforts and the overall situation on the ground.

High-level meeting after attacks in valley

The high-level review meeting comes in response to a recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past four days, terrorists have carried out attacks in four different locations across the Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts. These incidents have resulted in the tragic deaths of nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan. Additionally, seven security personnel and several other individuals sustained injuries during these attacks.

DGP warns locals supporting terrorism

In the wake of recent terror attacks in the valley, Director General of Police RR Swain on Thursday accused Pakistan of trying to disturb peaceful atmosphere through its mercenaries, and asserted that the Indian forces were determined to give a befitting response to the enemy. He warned the "enemy agents" that they would repent their decision of supporting terrorism and said "they have stakes including families, land and jobs unlike Pakistani terrorists who have nothing to lose."

