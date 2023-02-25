'India ready to meddle peace talks between Russia, Ukraine': PM Modi after meeting Germany's Scholz

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

India has again reiterated its readiness in mediating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine which have been involved in brutal attacks for the past year. While holding a crucial meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India stands ready to contribute to any peace process between the two nations.

In his statement at a joint media event with Modi, the German Chancellor described the Russian "aggression" against Ukraine as a "major catastrophe" that has negatively impacted the globe and said it is important for the countries to state "very clearly where we stand" on the war at the UN as international law governs international relations.

Developing country impacted

On his part, Modi said, "since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process."

Referring to the destruction in Ukraine including to its energy grids and infrastructures as well as the overall consequences of the Russian invasion and stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war.

"But above all, it is a disaster, a catastrophe because we know this war violates a fundamental principle to which we had all agreed for such a long time, and that is that you do not change borders through the use of violence," he said.

"Thus, it is important that in the United Nations too, we time and again state very clearly where we stand on this subject matter," he said.

Key issues discussed

Asked whether the comments by the German Chancellor were a message to India and whether there were divergent views between the two countries on the conflict, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he only saw "understanding and appreciation" of each other's perspective on the matter.

"It was the Indian Prime Minister who openly stated in Samarkand that this is not the era for war. In the discussion, I would say, I only saw understanding and appreciation of each other's perspective," the foreign secretary told reporters at a briefing.

In a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September last year, Modi said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict. On Thursday, India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that underscored the need to reach "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and called for Russia to end the hostilities.

