'Working very closely with India': US hails New Delhi's efforts in restoring peace in Ukraine

US praises India: The United States has once again praised India for its efforts in promoting peace between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war between the two neighbouring nations. According to the Biden administration, both India and the US "agree very much" on the restoration of peace in the war-ravaged nation and added New Delhi and Washington have been working closely to end the conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price, said that his country is engaging very closely with its allies and partners, including India, on the conflict in Ukraine and that the international community firmly recognises the need to hold Russia to account.

“We agree very much with India that the restoration of enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. This is the same message that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself has issued. During the G-20, he spoke to the assembled world leaders and laid out his vision for a just peace. This is something that we very much welcome,” he told reporters at his daily news conference on Friday.

Further, he hailed India's efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged nation. Also, he recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement wherein he had mentioned that the "current era is not for war".

“We do welcome India's support for the people of Ukraine. India has provided humanitarian assistance and calls by India for an immediate end to Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. We also very much agree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that today's era is not an era of war. Of course, that was a comment that was echoed at the G-20. We've heard that comment at the UN as well,” he said.

According to Price, the United States believes that countries such as India which have a relationship with Russia and with Ukraine may be in a position to help bring about dialogue and diplomacy that could one day put an end to this war. “I say one day, and I put this in the conditional because there is one country that of course has demonstrated no willingness to put an end to this war, to end the brutal aggression, and that, of course, is Russia," the State Department official said.

Even in the context of recent discussions, "we took note of the Kremlin statement that the Kremlin is willing to engage in dialogue, but only if the new territorial realities are recognised”, he said.

Responding to a question, Price said the United States is engaging very closely with all of our allies and partners around the world on the question of Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine. “Of course, that includes India. The international community firmly recognises the need to hold Russia to account for the atrocities that it has committed and that its forces are committing in Ukraine,” he said.

“Russia's war has affected not only Ukraine. As important as Ukraine is and this conflict, this war that Russia is perpetrating against Ukraine is, this is much bigger in a sense. It has affected countries around the world in any number of ways," Price said.

