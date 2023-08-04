PM Modi shares letters by women beneficiaries of housing scheme, says will continue working for poor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 4) shared the letters written to him by the women who got pucca houses under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme and expressed his gratitude stating that his government would continue working for the poor’s welfare.

The Prime Minister mentioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the women and said that they handed over the letters to him in which they have expressed how their lives have become easier.

“Overwhelmed to receive letters from mothers and sisters of Kalkaji, Delhi, who have got pucca houses under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme. When the Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar went there, the women handed over these letters to him, in which they expressed their happiness,” PM Modi tweeted sharing the pictures of the letters.

Citing their letter, the Prime Minister said that their years-old dream has come true.

“They tell how through this scheme their years-old dream has come true and life of the whole family has become easier. Many thanks to all of you for the letters! Our government will continue to work with the same commitment for the welfare of the poor,” he tweeted.

