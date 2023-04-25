PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat train that connects Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, who received a rousing welcome after he arrived on Monday with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, is expecting his party expansion in the Southern state, which has been considered as the epicentre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several key projects including Kochi Water Metro.

Here is the list of development projects PM will inaugurate today

India's first Water Metro

On April 25, the PM will flag off India's first Water Metro that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

Vande Bharat Express

The Prime Minister flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. This is the first Vande Bharat train for Keralite.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Digital Science Park

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with academia.

As a third generation Science Park, the Digital Science Park will house common facilities to support the development of products in the area of Industry 4.0 Technologies like AI, data analytics, cyber security, smart materials etc, said the PMO statement.

Other development projects

Besides, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

