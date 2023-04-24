Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Kerala: PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kochi; thousands line the road to see him

Kerala: PM Modo on Monday arrived in Kochi for his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.

Published on: April 24, 2023 18:09 IST
Kerala: As a part of a two-day trip to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi and received a rousing welcome here on Monday with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre-long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.

Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM. 

Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, Modi intially began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road along the route which was under a tight security net, with thousands of police personnel being deployed to ensure the PM's safety.

People of all age groups from various parts of the state were lined up on both sides of the road, hours in advance, to welcome Modi and showered him with flowers.

