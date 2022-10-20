PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath tomorrow, lay foundation of connectivity projects worth Rs 3,400 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). After Kedarnath visit, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where at around 11:30 am on Friday.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttarakhand on October 21. PM will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath temple around 8:30 am. At around 9 am, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. Soon after that, he will visit Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal.

At around 9:25 am, Prime Minister will review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. Thereafter, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where, at around 11:30 am, Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple.

At noon, PM will review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of the road and ropeway projects at Mana village at 12:30 PM. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes.

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7km-long and would connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4-km-long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park.

The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 2,430 crore, are an environmental friendly mode of transport that will provide a safe, secure and stable mode of transport. This infrastructure development will boost religious tourism which would in turn give a fillip to the economic development in the region.

Foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore will also be laid during the visit. The two road widening projects — from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) — shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.

Kedarnath and Badrinath are one of the most important Hindu shrines. The connectivity projects being undertaken shows the Prime Minister’s commitment to ease access and improve basic infrastructure in places of religious significance.

