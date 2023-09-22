'Credit for G20 Summit's success goes to all of you,' PM Modi at interaction with Team G20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Team G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the 'Team G20' at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday and said that the credit for the success of the summit went to them. He further asked them to document their experiences that may serve as guidelines for organising future events.

India held the presidency of the summit from September 9 to 10 at the Bharat Mandapam. Addressing the officials, Modi lauded their contribution and the spirit with which they tackled challenges during the summit.

"The credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to all of you. I have a request to document your experiences. This will serve as guidelines for future events," Modi said. The prime minister suggested setting up a website to document the experiences of the organisers.

"Everyone can write in their own languages. How did you overcome the challenges. It can run into 100 pages and can be stored on a cloud instead of a cupboard," he said. Prime Minister Modi was interacting with around 3,000 people, who contributed to the success of the G20 Summit.

The participants included those who worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit such as cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staffers from various ministries.



