G20: Multi-institutional collaborations in academics, research, deepened relationship between India-US

With multi-institutional collaborations in academics and research, India-USA collaborations have deepened in the education sector. A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the G20 summit led to the announcement of the India-US Global Challenges Institute, which will concentrate on extensive student and faculty exchanges in addition to joint research and development in critical technologies by institutions of the two countries.

This will be the first cooperation of its sort for development. Both seek to create a productive research ecosystem between the US and India. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), which represents Indian universities and the Association of American Universities (AAU) from the USA to establish the India-US Global Challenges Institute, pledging a joint initial investment of at least 10 million US dollars.

Elaborating on the ties between India and the United State sin the education sector, Amit Singh, Founder of UniScholars said, "the focal point of this collaboration lies in advancing sustainable solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues. The shared agenda spans across diverse domains, including sustainable energy, agriculture, healthcare, pandemic preparedness, semiconductor technology, advanced materials, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum science, among others."

This initiative shines as a testament to the deepening bonds between India and the USA in the educational sector. "It reaffirms the United States' position as a coveted destination for international students. Through such strategically woven partnerships, both nations are poised to tackle global challenges head-on and, in the process, set a gold standard for international educational collaborations," Singh added.

The India-US Global Challenges Institute will work to address some of the most important technical, environmental, and economic issues that could affect the security, stability, and prosperity of both nations.

In order to encourage research collaboration, the Institute Governing Council will develop an organisational structure to build information exchange platforms, strive toward resource mobilisation, and assure inclusive expansion of the research enterprise.