PM Modi engages in brief conversation with Sonia Gandhi ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (R)

Ahead of the beginning of the Parliament Monsson Session on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief conversation with the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha chamber. The Prime Minister took a round to greet various leaders just before the House met for the day. As he reached the bench of opposition leaders, he had a brief conversation with Gandhi and enquired about her health.

This comes after Sonia Gandhi was seen wearing an oxygen mask during a flight's emergency landing when they were returning to Delhi after attending the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 18. A New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had made an "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport. Appreciating Sonia Gandhi for her courage during the flight's emergency landing, Rahul Gandhi shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure."

Parliament Monsoon Session begins on July 20

It should be mentioned here that the Parliament Monsoon Session started on Thursday and will continue till August 11 comprising of 17 sittings. According to reports, as many as 31 bills will be taken up during the session.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgment that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matters. The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

