PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday; calls her a beacon of wisdom, dignity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a 5-day visit to the United States on Tuesday, wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday. Born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and long life," the prime minister tweeted.

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Rath Yatra

As her home state is celebrating Rath Yatra, the Indian Prime Minister greeted people on the special occasion. He expressed may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment.

"Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," Modi said in a tweet.

Notably, Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath. The chariot festival is celebrated annually.

