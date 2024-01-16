PM Modi to inaugurate NACIN in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district today (January 16) and inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute.

Modi will reach Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon to participate in the scheduled programmes. The Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi village in the Sri Satyasai district.

Here's PM Modi schedule

At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will reach Palasamudram and inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN). Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the first floor of NACIN to view the Antiquities Smuggling Centre, Narcotics Study Centre and Wildlife Crime Detection Centre.

Later, PM Modi will visit the ground floor to view the X-Ray and Baggage Screening Centre, followed by a visit to the academic block to plant some saplings and interact with construction workers.

The Prime Minister will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan. He will also release a book titled Flora of Palasamudram.

About National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN)

In a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of improving governance through Civil Service Capacity Building, the new state-of-the-art campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh was conceptualised and built. Spread in 500 acres, the academy is the apex institution of the Government of India for capacity building in the field of Indirect Taxation (Customs, Central Excise and Goods and Services Tax) and Narcotics Control Administration. The national-level world-class training institute will impart training to the officials of Indian Revenue Service (Custom & Indirect Taxes) as well as to the central allied services, state governments & partner nations.

With the addition of this new campus, the NACIN will focus on the use of new age technologies such as Augmented & Virtual Reality, Block-chain as well as Artificial Intelligence and other emerging Technologies for training and capacity building.

(With PTI inputs)

