Follow us on Image Source : TRIBAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY (TWITTER). PM Modi to inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav 2023' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi today.

Aadi Mahotsav 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav', the mega National Tribal Festival today (February 16), at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The Prime Minister has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population of the country while also according to due respect to their contribution to the growth and development of the country.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Purpose of Aadi Mahotsav 2023:

This year, it is being organised from February 16 to 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue.

Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav. Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi dials US's Biden after 'historic' Air India-Boeing aircraft deal I DETAILS

ALSO READ: PM Modi can mobilise world to address issue of Russia-Ukraine war, says Macron

Latest India News