PM Modi dials US's Biden after 'historic' multi-billion Air India, Airbus deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden hours after the Indian company signed a multi-billionaire deal with American aircraft firm, Boeing Co.

According to the statement released by the Indian government, it said that PM expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, and noted this has resulted in robust growth in all domains.

The leaders welcome the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

PM Modi invites Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The two leaders welcome the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC and express a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, defence and other spheres.

