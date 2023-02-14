After Airbus, Air India to purchase 220 aircrafts from Boeing; Joe Biden hails 'historic agreement'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Air India will purchase 220 aircrafts from Boeing

Air India, which announced its decision to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus earlier in the day, will also purchase 220 aircrafts from Boeing, AFP reported.

US President Joe Biden has hailed a "historic agreement" for Air India to purchase 220 Boeing BA.N airplanes with a list price of USD 34 billion, Reuters reported.

It is also the part of the agreement that Air India may buy 70 more aircrafts apart from 220 originally mentioned in the agreement that will take the value of the deal to USD 45.9 billion.

According to the deal, Air India will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X aircrafts.

"I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," Biden said.

"Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges -- creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," Biden said.

