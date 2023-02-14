In major boost to Aviation sector, Air India to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus

Follow us on Image Source : AP Air India flights (Picture for representational purposes)

Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced on Tuesday. The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

Chandrasekaran, during a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, announced that a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft. The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights. Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.

"We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus," Natarajan said.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision. "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution," PM Modi said.

"Indian aviation sector will need more than 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years," PM Modi said.

