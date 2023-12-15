PLFI extortion case: NIA arrest two people, seizes Indian Army uniform, arms and ammunition

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (December 15) arrested two people and seized an Army uniform, along with arms, ammunition, digital devices, cash and jewellery from them, during raids across four states in connection with a People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) extortion and levy collection case.

The accused and suspects against whom the NIA cracked down were all cadres and sympathizers of PLFI, a banned terror organization in Jharkhand. They were involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and commit terrorist activities.

NIA raids 23 locations

A total of 23 locations connected with the banned outfit and the accused were searched across Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi as part of the NIA action today. These included 19 locations in Jharkhand (Gumla, Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Palamu, and West Singhbhum districts), one location each in Bihar (Patna district) and Madhya Pradesh (Siddhi district), and two locations in New Delhi.

The arrested persons were identified as Raman Kumar Sonu alias Sonu Pandit of Bihar and Nivesh Kumar of the south-west district of Delhi. Both the accused are named in the FIR registered by NIA in the case, relating to extortion or levy collection by the leaders, cadres and sympathizers of PLFI in various states of India.

Arms and ammunition seized

During the searches, two Pistols, live rounds (7.86 mm), Rs 3,00,000 in cash, incriminating materials, including digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, Pen drives, DVR) and documents (diary and a bunch of papers), as well as gold and silver jewellery were seized, in addition to the Indian Army uniform, said NIA.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on October 11, 2023, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following information about the financing of terrorist activities through extortion by PLFI cadres.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that cadres of the banned organization were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. "They were also conspiring to commit various terrorist activities, including attacks on the security forces, murder, arson, and use of explosives/IEDs to create terror in the society," it said.



As per the investigations, the PLFI cadres were also involved in other nefarious activities, such as recruitment and procurement of arms and ammunition, apart from a collection of levy. "Investigations in the ongoing case have further revealed that the leaders, cadres and sympathizers of PLFI were conspiring to revive and expand the organization in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other PLFI affected states," the agency added.

Also Read: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case, 15 arrested

Also Read: NIA attaches properties of two key LeT operatives for 2015 terror attack on BSF convoy in J-K



Latest India News