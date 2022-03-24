Patna: Over 100 students hospitalised, many critical after having lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Over 100 school kids taken ill due to food poisoning in Patna

In a shocking incident, more than 100 school students were hospitalised after having lunch during the Bihar Diwas celebrations in Patna. According to the details, the students were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital after most of them complained of uneasiness.

The conditions of many are stated to be critical, said hospital sources.

Bihar Diwas celebrations were held on Tuesday (March 22), which was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

School students from across the state were invited to the event.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate and civil surgeon of Patna have refused to comment on the matter.

Bihar Diwas was celebrated after three years due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)

