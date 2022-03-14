Follow us on Image Source : AP Auto accident in Canada kills 5 Indian students, two others in hospital

The accident took place near Toronto on Saturday.

The team of Consulate General of India in Toronto is in touch with the friends of the victims.

At least 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident in Canada on Saturday. The Commissioner of India to Canada, Ajay Bisaria informed that two other students are getting treated in a hospital, reported news agency ANI.

The accident took place near Toronto on March 13. The team of Consulate General of India in Toronto is in touch with the friends of the victims for assistance.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Bisaria expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.



"Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," India's High Commissioner to Canada said.

According to Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the deceased students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.

They were traveling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor-trailer at around 3:45 am.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid.

