Kharge launches attack on govt post-Opposition MPs’ suspension: ‘Zero accountability left to Parliament…’

Soon after a total of 47 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Parliament over their “misconduct” on Monday (December 18), Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on the government for the move and said that it has “zero accountability left to the Parliament” and now it can “bulldoze important pending legislations” with “Opposition-less” Houses. This comes after 33 MPs of the Opposition were suspended today from Lok Sabha, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after they created ruckus over the Parliament security breach matter.

Since December 13, when the breach took place in Lok Sabha, the Opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Kharge attacked the government over the suspension and said in a post on X, “First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs.”

The Congress president listed out two demands of the Opposition and said, “1. The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security. 2. A detailed discussion should be held on the same.”

Kharge’s swipe at PM Modi and Amit Shah

Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over their interviews to newspaper and TV channel respectively, and said that they have “zero accountability left to the Parliament”.

“PM can give an interview to a newspaper; Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have ZERO accountability left to the Parliament - which represents the PEOPLE OF INDIA ! With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate,” Kharge said.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

