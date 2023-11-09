Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
Parliament's Winter Session set to commence in second week of December | Check dates here

The Winter Session of Parliament will have a total of 15 sittings and continue for 19 days.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 18:42 IST
Parliament Winter Session: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence in the second week of December and will conclude ahead of Christmas. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the session will commence from December 4 and continue till December 22. 

Joshi further stated that the Winter Session will have a total of 15 sittings and continue for 19 days. "Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the session," he added. 

Further details are awaited...

