Parliament LIVE: Govt to propose legislation for 33 per cent women's quota in J-K, Puducherry assemblies

In a strategic move, the government is gearing up to present two bills in Parliament on Tuesday, aiming to secure a 33% reservation for women in the legislative assemblies of Union Territories, specifically Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, according to reliable sources.

The legislative initiative follows the Parliament's endorsement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September, paving the way for one-third reservation for women in both Lok Sabha and Assemblies. However, the effective implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam hinges on a delimitation exercise scheduled for 2029.

The proposed bills, anticipated for introduction on Tuesday, will address the representation of women in the assemblies of Union Territories. Puducherry, with its 30 assembly constituencies, and the newly delineated Jammu and Kashmir assembly, boasting a total of 114 seats, will see 33% of these seats reserved for women, marking a significant stride toward gender inclusivity in political representation.