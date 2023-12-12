Parliament LIVE: Govt to propose legislation for 33 per cent women's quota in J-K, Puducherry assemblies

Parliament Winter Session 2023: In a decisive move on Monday, Parliament approved two significant bills about Jammu and Kashmir, solidifying the Rajya Sabha's support through a resounding voice vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, while emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, affirmed the commencement of a "new and developed Kashmir," promising a future liberated from terrorism.
The adopted bills, namely the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, had previously secured endorsement from the Lok Sabha the week before. These legislative measures are designed to allocate representation for two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one for displaced individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) within the legislative assembly. Moreover, the bills outline provisions for specific community reservations in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.