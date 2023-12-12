Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
  4. Parliament LIVE: Govt to propose legislation for 33 per cent women's quota in J-K, Puducherry assemblies
Amid the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 unanimously with a voice vote.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2023 6:40 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023

Parliament Winter Session 2023: In a decisive move on Monday, Parliament approved two significant bills about Jammu and Kashmir, solidifying the Rajya Sabha's support through a resounding voice vote. Home Minister Amit Shah, while emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, affirmed the commencement of a "new and developed Kashmir," promising a future liberated from terrorism.

The adopted bills, namely the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, had previously secured endorsement from the Lok Sabha the week before. These legislative measures are designed to allocate representation for two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one for displaced individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) within the legislative assembly. Moreover, the bills outline provisions for specific community reservations in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023

  • Dec 12, 2023 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    In a strategic move, the government is gearing up to present two bills in Parliament on Tuesday, aiming to secure a 33% reservation for women in the legislative assemblies of Union Territories, specifically Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, according to reliable sources.

    The legislative initiative follows the Parliament's endorsement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September, paving the way for one-third reservation for women in both Lok Sabha and Assemblies. However, the effective implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam hinges on a delimitation exercise scheduled for 2029.

    The proposed bills, anticipated for introduction on Tuesday, will address the representation of women in the assemblies of Union Territories. Puducherry, with its 30 assembly constituencies, and the newly delineated Jammu and Kashmir assembly, boasting a total of 114 seats, will see 33% of these seats reserved for women, marking a significant stride toward gender inclusivity in political representation.

