Parliament security breach: Know rules and procedures need to be followed by visitors

Parliament Security Breach: In a major security breach, two people who were sitting in the visitors' gallery inside the Lower House, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber disrupting the proceedings, and released yellow gas from canisters creating panic among the MPs. They were seen jumping over the benches, and desks inside the chamber before being overpowered by the lawmakers. What is surprising is that the incident happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, raising security issues in the new Parliament building.

While two persons were held inside the Parliament, two other people who were holding a protest outside the Sansad Bhavan and released yellow gas, have also been detained. According to the police, all four of them know each other. Though a high-level investigation is underway, let's take a look at the security procedure a visitor has to go through before entering the New Parliament building.

Any person who intends to visit the new Parliament building has to go through a multi-level security procedure. The process includes:

Every person responsible for maintaining security inside the Parliament takes frequent rounds of their respective area.

Before entering the Parliament, a visitor is frisked, and their legs and bags are checked at least thrice.

A visitor is first checked at the entrance through metal detectors, followed by a second level of security check and another one before they finally enter the visitors' gallery.

Other security procedures include door-frame metal detectors, modern gadgets, radio frequency tags controlling vehicle access.

What is the procedure to get Parliament pass?

Passes to enter the Parliamentary complex can only be applied by the Members of Parliament (MPs).

An MP can apply for a pass using a paper application or via a Digital Sansad Website.

Every pass has a unique ID.

Parliament Security Service works in coordination with Delhi Police, Parliament Duty Group, Intelligence Bureau, Special Protection Group, and National Security Gaurd.

