Parliament Special Session: PM Modi recalls Parliament attack, Emergency, cash-for-votes scandal | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday on the first day of the five-day Special Session of Parliament and reflected on the history and significance the Houses hold.

The Prime Minister also talked about the "emotional moment" when he entered the Parliament for the first time in 2014 after registering victory in Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

The government has convened a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The session began with PM Modi's address to the Lower House.

PM Modi talked about former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her leadership during the 1971 war and also mentioned the imposition of Emergency in 1975. He spoke about first Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru and lauded his "At the stroke of midnight" speech. Here are the top quotes:

It was this Parliament that saw the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and its support under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. It was the same Parliament that also witnessed the attack of democracy during the Emergency. This Parliament building also saw the Emergency and cash-for-votes scandal.

The echoes of Pandit Nehru's "At the stroke of the midnight..." in this House will keep inspiring us. In this House itself, Atal ji had said, "Sarkarein aayegi-jaayegi, partiyan banegi-bigdegi, lekin ye desh rehna chahiye (governments will come and go, parties will form and go, but the country must stay). This echoes even to this day.

Today, the achievements of all Indians are being discussed everywhere. This is the result of our united efforts during the 75 years of the history of our Parliament. The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists.

We will go to the new building, but this building too will always inspire the youth of the country.

Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20...I express my gratitude to you. The success of G20 is of 140 crore people and of India, not of any individual or party. I cannot forget the emotional moment that when the announcement was made, African Union President said that perhaps he will break down while speaking. You can imagine the fortune India had the fortune to fulfill such a huge hopes and expectations...It is India's strength that it (unanimous Declaration) became possible...Under your chairmanship the P20 - Summit of G20 Parliament Speakers - you announced, will have our full support.

It is a matter of pride for us that India has made its place in the world as 'vishwa mitra'. The entire world is seeing a friend in India. Our values from Ved to Vivekanand are the cause.

It is an emotional moment to leave this House. When I entered this House for the first time, I bowed my head to the Parliament. That moment was full of emotions for me. I had never imagined that the country would give me so much respect.

Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav'.

From the addresses of Rajendra Prasad to Abdul Kalam to Ram Nath Kovind, our Houses have benefitted. From Pandit Nehru, Shashtri ji to Atal ji, Manmohan Singh, have led this House and gave a direction to the country. They laboured hard to give a new shape to the country. It is an occasion to laud them all.

The terrorist attack was on the Parliament. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy. But that was an attack not on a building but on our soul. The country can never forget that incident. Those who fought and took bullets to save the Parliament and every MP, I bow down to them also.

Article 370, this House will always be proud that it revoked it. One Nation One Tax, One Rank One Pension, all this was done by this House only.

Many MPs attended the session despite health issues. During the COVID-19 crisis, our MPs attended the proceedings of both of the Houses and performed their duties...With the feeling that India's growth journey should not be impacted, all the members considered this House as an important part of their duty...After independence, many critics thought about whether India would remain united or not but we proved all of them wrong... People's trust in the Parliament remains intact.

Several historic decisions and solutions to issues pending for several decades were made in this House. The House will always say proudly that (abrogation of) Article 370 became possible due to it. GST was also passed here. One Rank One Pension was witnessed by this House. 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section was successfully allowed in the country for the first time without any dispute.

