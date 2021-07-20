Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition's uproar over Pegasus row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament of India

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today after opposition parties obstructed regular business over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy. Members of opposition parties, who had given as many as 15 notices under rule 267 requiring setting aside of the business of the day to take up the issue they want to raise, raised slogans and rushed into the Well of the Houses. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union Ministers. The first day was washed out without transacting any business as opposition MPs created ruckus over phone tapping row. The government, however, denied any involvement in the controversy.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates

Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned soon after it began till 12 noon amid uproar by the Opposition.

Parliament LIVE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that no iota of link between government and Pegasus issue. "Still, if they (Opposition) want to raise the issue through proper procedure, let them raise it. IT Minister has already issued a statement on the issue," he said.

Parliament Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM after opposition parties create ruckus.

Parliament LIVE: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said, "Have you ever heard of the usage of intelligence system (Pegasus) by Congress & spying of this kind? This is a strategy of making new India."

Monsoon Session Live: Opposition parties hold a strategy meet at the Parliament to discuss the alleged illegal surveillance through the Israeli spyware Pegasus on political leaders, journalists and others.

Parliament Live: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement on phone tapping row in the Rajya Sabha after 2 pm. In a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday, Vaishnaw has called it a "sensational story" without any substance. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Parliament LIVE: Trinamool Congress's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a 267 notice, seeking suspension of Rules of business in the Rajya Sabha, for a discussion on Pegasus.

Parliament Live: Congress MP gives Adjournment motion notice over Pegasus

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus.

Health Secy to address Opposition leaders on Covid-19 situation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister had on Monday urged floor leaders to take out some time on Tuesday evening as he would like to give them all detailed information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Monday morning, PM Modi said that the government is ready for meaningful discussions and to answer all questions during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Talking to reporters, ahead of Monsoon Session, he urged all MPs and political parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses. He also appealed to all to cooperate in following all COVID protocols.

