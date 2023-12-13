Parliament: Kin of accused Sagar, who jumped into Lok Sabha chamber, on security breach

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament Security Breach: A relative of one of the accused, Sagar who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and sprayed yellow coloured gas creating panic among the members of the House, said that they never heard of any such incident in the past and alleged a conspiracy behind this.

Accused Sagar's kin, Pardeep Sharma, who is a carpenter by profession, said he (Sagar) drives an e-rickshaw, may be he had come to visit friends in Delhi... never heard of any such incident before... there are four members in the family including him, his sister, mother, and father... maybe there could be some conspiracy... the family is in debt... more clearly his father will give information on this matter."

Meanwhile, the mother of another accused, Neelam, who was caught from outside the Parliament, said, "...She was worried about unemployment...I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..."

All the accused involved in the Parliament security breach stayed briefly at a Gurugram house in Haryana. They stayed at one Vicky Sharma's place. Another accused, Lalit is absconding. The entire matter is being probed by Delhi Police's special cell.

Following the massive security breach, the Lok Sabha has banned the entry of the Personal Assistants (PAs) of the MPs in the House, sources said.

Speaker Om Birla before adjourning the House for the day dubbed the security breach as a “serious issue”. He also apprised the members that a review of the security arrangements would be done to ensure no such incident takes place in future. Birla also said that action would be taken as per the probe report.

Birla added that what had happened “was a matter of concern for all of us and a serious issue.” He also hailed the MPs and the security marshals in the House for nabbing the two persons who had entered the main hall from the visitors’ gallery. After making the remarks, Birla adjourned the House for the day till December 14.

The two men who were caught have been identified as Manoranjan Kumar and Sagar Sharma. Sharma has got the visitor’s pass made on the reference of BJP MP from Karnataka’s Mysuru Pratap Simha.

