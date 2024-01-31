MPs who did 'cheerharan' of democracy must introspect in coming days: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Budget Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning to MPs ahead of the Parliament Budget Session, stating that "MPs who did 'cheerharan' of democracy must introspect in coming days." PM Modi also expressed hope that the Parliament session would be productive.

"Those who have a habit of being involved in the ruckus and degrading the Constitutional values, all those honorable MPs must introspect in this last session (of this term)," said PM Modi in his remarks at the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament.

"Those who contributed positively to the Parliament will be remembered by all. But those members who caused disruptions will hardly be remembered. This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best," he added.

'Festival of nari shakti'

"Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed during the first session of this new Parliament. On January 26, the country witnessed women power and valour at Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu's guidance later today and presentation of interim Budget tomorrow by Nirmala Sitharaman is like a festival of women empowerment," said PM Modi.

He further said that this time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. "I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people," he added.

'We will bring full-fledged budget'

PM Modi said that his new government will present the full-fledged budget after the Lok Sabha elections. "We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," he said.

The Prime Minister further said the country is touching new heights of progress and asserted that its journey of "inclusive and all-round" development will continue with people's blessings. "I am of the firm belief that the country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress ... the country is experiencing all-round and inclusive development," he said.

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting.

