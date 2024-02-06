Parliament session likely to be extended till February 10: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lok Sabha

Parliament Session: The ongoing Parliament session may get extended by one working day, which means Saturday (February 10), said sources on Tuesday. However, the rationale behind extending the Budget Session has not been disclosed yet.

The session commenced on January 31 and was expected to conclude on February 9 but the sources said the government is mulling its extension till Saturday.

Lok Sabha passes bill to provide OBC quota in local bodies in J-K

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha on Tuesday (February 6) passed a bill to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir. The government said that the Union territory has undergone important changes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Replying to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Law (Amendment) Bill-2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai highlighted that the people of the Union Territory have started witnessing development done by the Narendra Modi government.

The Bill seeks to provide reservation to OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and bring consistency in the local body laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution.

