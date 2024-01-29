'Youths wait to hear tips from PM Modi...': Dharmendra Pradhan on 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasized the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme, noting its role in boosting students' self-confidence, aiding stress management, and promoting overall well-being. Describing 'Pariksha pe Charcha' as a national event, Pradhan highlighted the eagerness among the youth for PM Modi's guidance on stress reduction during exams.

The Education Minister also commended the initiative as a means for the Prime Minister to provide valuable tips to uplift the spirits of students. As a guardian, PM Modi has started an initiative to give tips to students to boost their morale. 3000 students will be inside the Mandapam. Lakhs of students will be connected digitally. This time 2 crore 25 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event," Pradhan added.

7th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' to be held today

He further informed that the 7th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' is going to be held at Bharat Mandapam at 11 am on Monday. "Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 AM for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" posted PM Modi on 'X'. Pradhan further said that the new generation would feel confident by joining this initiative. "This event is becoming popular. The new generation likes it. The students are eager to watch it. PM Modi keeps himself updated. He explains in simple language. This has become a national forum to de-stress students," he added.

Pradhan on de-reservation in faculty appointments

Addressing the controversy surrounding de-reservation in faculty appointments, Union Education Minister Pradhan outlined the clarity provided by the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act 2019. He asserted that the Act eliminates any ambiguity in faculty appointments, making it explicit that no institute has the authority to de-reserve a faculty seat. Pradhan highlighted that prior to 2019, there was no mandatory provision for maintaining the roster, and the Act has brought about a decisive change in this regard.

'No seat can be de-reserved'

Stressing the unalterable nature of the roster under the 2019 Act, he stated that there is no room for tampering or de-reservation in the appointment of faculty. Describing the Act as a formal and decisive initiative, Pradhan credited the government for ensuring that no faculty seat can be de-reserved, showcasing a commitment to the welfare of marginalized sections of society.

