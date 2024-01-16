Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 to be conducted on January 29, 2.26 crore students enroll for PM Modi's session

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 witnessed over 2.26 crore registrations this year

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event will be conducted on January 29 at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This year, PPC 2024 event will be conducted at 11 am. The excitement to join this event is high among students, teachers, and parents nationwide as they look forward to the upcoming interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is an opportunity for all educators and students to engage in meaningful discussions, providing students with a unique chance to meet the prime minister. During this annual gathering, the Prime Minister shares advice and extends support to teachers, students, and parents as they navigate the challenges of exam preparation.

All nationwide students, teachers, and parents were allowed to register for PPC 2024. The registration window was open from December 11 to January 12. This year, my government portal has received record-breaking applications for the event. According to officials, a total of 2.26 crore students enrolled for PM Modi's session, of which, 14 lakh are teachers, and 5 lakh parents have registered for the session. Furthermore, almost 4,000 individuals will interact with the Prime Minister through the unique interactive program.

2,050 to be selected based on their questions

According to the ministry, a bouquet of activities shall be organised at the school level from January 12 to January 13. It is also stated that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti on 23rd January, a painting competition will be organised in 500 districts across the country. A total of 2050 participants will be selected based on their questions on the My Govt Portal and will be presented with a special pariksha pe charcha kit comprising of exam warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Prime Minister, a certificate.

About the event

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's larger exam worrier's movement. This initiative aims to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. Students, parents, and teachers across the nation and overseas will discuss anxieties related to exams and life after school.