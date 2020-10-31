Bihar Elections 2020: Stage collapses at Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Minapur constituency | Watch video

Image Source : ANI Stage collapses at Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Minapur constituency

The stage and tent set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav collapsed on Saturday while he was addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency. Apparently, the stage was collapsed due to overcrowding. There no reports of any injuries from the event.

#WATCH: Stage collapses at Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pZIfEINAm1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Earlier back in 2015, Yadav sustained minor injuries when a portion of a stage collapsed he was addressing a public meeting at Naranga village under Parihar Assembly constituency.

He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly Constituency.#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/GBNnVKDIbH — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

This is the third incident during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections campaigning.

On Thursday, Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usman was addressing a rally when the stage broke and collapsed in Darbhanga.

Another stage collapsed and took down Congress leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers who were on the dias, during a Congress rally at Bagahi Deoraj in Champaran.

