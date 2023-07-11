Eight new parties to join Opposition's Bangalore meet: Know their names and strength in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : AP Opposition meet Which was held in Patna

As many as eight new parties have come forward to join Opposition's Mahagathbandhan meeting which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore. Parties like — Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) — have extended their support to the non-BJP alliance. The upcoming second meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17-18 is the natural succession to the meet in Patna.

Leaders of opposition parties met in Patna on June 23 to chalk out a common strategy to unitedly take on the ruling BJP in next year's general election. The meeting was convened by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. A total of 15 parties participated in the meet. Now more eight parties have extended their support to Mahagathbandhan.

A look at their strengths in the Lok Sabha:

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK): 0 Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK): 0 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK): 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 1 All India Forward Bloc (AIFB): 0 Kerala Congress (Joseph): 0 Kerala Congress (Mani): 1 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 3

While the BJP hit out at the Opposition parties by terming their meeting in Patna as a "photo session," the Opposition was hopeful that they will bury all the differences and project a united face.

