Opposition protest in Parliament: We will eat, sleep here but... says suspended TMC MP Sushmita Dev

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MPs Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri during their protest over price hike during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament

Opposition protest at Parliament: Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday made it clear that they won't budge untill a debate on price rise in Parliament among other issues. On Tuesday, a record 19 MPs from opposition parties were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week after they continued to disrupt proceedings to press for an immediate discussion on price rise and levy of GST on essential items.

"We will eat, sleep here but won't let govt rest till debate on price rise is held," the TMC MP said.

Of the 19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, seven belong to the Trinamool Congress, six are from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The TMC MPs who were suspended: - Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Md.Nadimul Haque.

B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda of the TRS; S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan, NR Elango and M Shanmugam of the DMK, CPM's V Sivadasan and Santhosh Kumar P of CPI were also suspended.

This is the highest number of suspensions at a go in Rajya Sabha as the previous record was on the first day of the Winter session in November last year when 12 MPs were suspended for the ruckus they had created in the previous Monsoon session in August.

With PTI inputs

