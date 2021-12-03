Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Israel reports third case of Omicron variant

Follow us on Image Source : AP A woman is tested for COVID-19 at the Lenasia South Hospital, near Johannesburg, South Africa.

Omicron in India Latest News Updates: India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka--in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated--even as the Centre faced questions from opposition parties on a timeline for a booster vaccine. The Union Health Ministry while confirming the detection of two cases of Omicron variant in Bengaluru asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. It also said the scientific reasoning for booster vaccine doses is under examination and that priority is to complete the task of receiving both jabs of COVID vaccine. Besides the cases detected in India, 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far, according to an official.

Latest India News