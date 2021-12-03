Friday, December 03, 2021
     
  Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Israel reports third case of Omicron variant
In the wake of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Union Health Ministry asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. It also said the scientific reasoning for booster vaccine doses is under examination and that priority is to complete the task of receiving both jabs of COVID vaccine.

Updated on: December 03, 2021 7:12 IST
A woman is tested for COVID-19 at the Lenasia South Hospital, near Johannesburg, South Africa.

Omicron in India Latest News Updates: India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka--in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated--even as the Centre faced questions from opposition parties on a timeline for a booster vaccine. The Union Health Ministry while confirming the detection of two cases of Omicron variant in Bengaluru asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. It also said the scientific reasoning for booster vaccine doses is under examination and that priority is to complete the task of receiving both jabs of COVID vaccine. Besides the cases detected in India, 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in 29 nations so far, according to an official. 

 

Live updates: Omicron Variant Latest News Updates

  • Dec 03, 2021 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Israel reports third case of Omicron variant

    The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a third case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country.

  • Dec 03, 2021 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    New York reports 5 cases of Omicron variant

    New York state has confirmed five cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, reports US media quoting Governor Kathy Hochul.

     

  • Dec 03, 2021 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    US reports third case of Omicron variant

    The third case of Omicron variant of coronavirus has been reported in the United States' Colorado, state health officials said.

