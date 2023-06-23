Odisha: Vigilance seizes Rs 3 crore cash in raids against administrative officer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ODISHA VIGILANCE Odisha Vigilance seizes Rs 3 crore cash from officer

Odisha Vigilance raids: Cash worth Rs 3 crore was seized by the Odisha Vigilance in the raids against state's administrative officer in the acquisition of disproportionate assets allegations, the department said on Friday (June 23).

Nine teams of the Vigilance conducted searches against Additional Sub Collector of Nawarangpur Prasanta Kumar Rout at nine places in Bhubaneswar, Nowrangpur, Bhadrak etc.

According to the department, cash worth nearly Rs 2.25 crore was recovered from Bhubaneswar while Rs 77 lakh from Nabarangpur.

What the Vigilance department said

"Today, on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub Collector, Nawarangpur, simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance at 9 places in Bhubaneswar, Nowrangpur, Bhadrak etc. 9 teams of Odisha Vigilance consisting of 2 Addl. SP, 7 DSsP, 8 Inspectors, and other staff are engaged in searches. Searches are in progress," Odisha Vigilance tweeted.

"Further updates on DA searches against Prasant Kr Rout, Addl. Sub Collector, Nabarangpur by Odisha Vigilance: Approx Rs 2.25 Crore Cash from BBSR and Rs 77 lakh from Nabarangpur (Total approx Rs 3.02 Crores) recovered during searches. Counting in progress. Searches cntg," it added.

According to the visuals shared by the Vigilance department, bundles of cash in the Rs 500 denominations were seen piled up on a table along with some jewellery.

The searches are still underway.

