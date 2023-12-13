Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Odisha money haul: Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's house to be dug in to recover hidden cash

Odisha money haul: Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's house to be dug in to recover hidden cash

With the "highest-ever" cash seizure of Rs 351 crore by income tax sleuths during raids against a distillery company owned by a Congress MP's family, the role of hawala operators and shell companies that were allegedly used to channel the "illicit" funds has come under the scanner.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: December 13, 2023 13:04 IST
Dheeraj Sahu's house on Radium Road in Ranchi
Image Source : INDIA TV Dheeraj Sahu's house on Radium Road in Ranchi

Odisha money haul: After recovering Rs 351 crore cash from the house of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Income Tax Department team is planning to excavate the soil inside his Ranchi house. 

For the same, the Income Tax Department team arrived on Tuesday evening with the Geo Surveillance System machine. Through this machine, it can be found out whether any kind of gold or metal is hidden in the ground inside the house.India Tv - Odisha money haul

Image Source : INDIA TVOdisha money haul

On December 6, the Income Tax Department started raids at Boudh Distillery and its promoters in a tax evasion case in Odisha. After West Bengal, Odidha, Dheeraj Sahu's house on Radium Road in Ranchi was raided and cash worth Rs 351 crore has been recovered so far.

Apart from this, cash worth Rs 11 crore was initially found in Dheeraj's White House in Lohardaga, 90 km from Ranchi. The team will also dig up through the Jio machine. The Income Tax Department is assessing how much tax has been evaded by Dheeraj Sahu and his related firms from the cash received so far.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News