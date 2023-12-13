Odisha money haul: Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's house to be dug in to recover hidden cash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dheeraj Sahu's house on Radium Road in Ranchi

Odisha money haul: After recovering Rs 351 crore cash from the house of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Income Tax Department team is planning to excavate the soil inside his Ranchi house.

For the same, the Income Tax Department team arrived on Tuesday evening with the Geo Surveillance System machine. Through this machine, it can be found out whether any kind of gold or metal is hidden in the ground inside the house. Image Source : INDIA TVOdisha money haul

On December 6, the Income Tax Department started raids at Boudh Distillery and its promoters in a tax evasion case in Odisha. After West Bengal, Odidha, Dheeraj Sahu's house on Radium Road in Ranchi was raided and cash worth Rs 351 crore has been recovered so far.

Apart from this, cash worth Rs 11 crore was initially found in Dheeraj's White House in Lohardaga, 90 km from Ranchi. The team will also dig up through the Jio machine. The Income Tax Department is assessing how much tax has been evaded by Dheeraj Sahu and his related firms from the cash received so far.

