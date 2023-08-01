Nuh violence: Haryana govt seeks 20 RAF companies amid tension; schools close in Gurugram, Faridabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tension prevailed in Nuh and nearby districts post violence

Nuh violence: Day after communal violence in Haryana's Nuh in which two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured, the state government took several measures, including deployment of additional armed forces in the affected areas to control the situation.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said two home guards, attached with her district, were killed in the violence in adjoining Nuh. About 10 police personnel injured in Nuh violence, the official said. Another police officer said home guard Neeraj Neeraj died due to a gunshot wound. The other home guard killed in the violence was identified as Gursevak.

Eight of the injured police personnel were taken to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, the official said. Among the injured, Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach, he said.

The Union Home Ministry was dispatching 15 companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi. As news of the clash in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna pelted stones and set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, belonging to people from that community. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

What happened in Nuh

On Monday, an unruly mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire. About 2,500 men, women and children at a Shiva temple in Nuh were evacuated by police, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday.

Educational institutes were ordered closed Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

"All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday, August 1," said District Information & Public Relations Officer, Gurugram.

Haryana seeks 20 RAF companies to maintain law and order in Nuh

Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district. In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF "urgently" for one week from July 31.

Opposition targets Khattar govt over Nuh violence

Opposition Congress and INLD on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the Nuh violence, alleging that the ruling combine has failed on the law and order front.

"BJP-JJP has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The violence in Nuh is the result of failure of this government," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

"The government should understand its responsibility and do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace," Hooda said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister said people should keep a close eye on provocations and rumours and cooperate with each other in establishing love and brotherhood.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also targeted the Khattar government. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the BJP-led government in Haryana has ruined the law and order situation.

"For the last two days, reports were coming that there might be a riot in Nuh. Even after that why did the BJP government deliberately remain silent? A person accused of kidnapping and killing two Muslim men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district posted a video on social media saying that he would reach the Braj Mandal Yatra. "When the BJP government already knew that riots could break out if the accused reaches Nuh, why were concrete arrangements not made by the police and the administration to deal with it?" Chautala asked.

Chautala also alleged that the BJP has been continuously doing "dirty politics" by "inciting communal frenzy" in the country and the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP-JJP government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

If they cannot maintain law and order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should resign, Surjewala said.

Chief Minister Khattar should come forward, hold talks with all the sides concerned, establish peace and take action against the culprits, he said.

According to some claims, the trigger for the violence was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

(With PTI inputs)

