Haryana: Home guard shot dead, vehicles burnt as mob tries to stop VHP procession in Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tension gripped Nuh following the incident

A home guard was shot dead and about a dozen policemen injured after a mob in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. According to police, the situation turned violent after the mob resorted to pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. An official said that as many as eight policemen, who sustained an acute injury, are admitted to the hospital.

DSP among injured policemen

Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sajjan Singh was reportedly shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach. The vehicles that were set ablaze were either part of the procession or belonged to them, according to police.

Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire Nuh district. Meanwhile, the police resorted to teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mobs.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Several injured in stone pelting on VHP's yatra in Nuh, mobile internet suspended

Mobile services suspended till August 2 in Nuh

Meanwhile, the Haryana government said that mobile internet services were suspended in the Nuh district till August 2 to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. “In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” an official order said.

'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped

According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. Later many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety. Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has dispatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. Speaking to the media, he said that forces will be air-dropped if the situation arises. "We are also thinking to send forces by helicopter," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Forces will be air-dropped if situation arises, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij amid violence in Nuh

Latest India News