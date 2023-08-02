Nuh violence: Deepender Hooda slams Haryana CM Khattar over 'cannot protect everyone' remark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda

Nuh violence: Haryana Congress Deepender Singh Hooda has slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his "cannot guarantee security to every citizen" statement terming it extremely disappointing.

Haryana Chief Minister's statement after the Nuh incident that 'security cannot be guaranteed to every individual' is extremely disappointing, the Congress leader said.

Slamming the government, Deepender Hooda said that this will not only break peoples' confidence in the government but also increase the morale of criminals. Providing security to every individual is the first duty of the government.

"If CM Khattar is unable to fulfil his responsibility, then he should resign on moral grounds and hand over the command to Congress... we will show how security is guaranteed to everyone," Hooda said.

In their 10-year tenure, there was never a law and order problem, Deepender Hooda added.

ALSO READ | Nuh Violence: Internet ban extended in Haryana's four districts till August 5 | Check here

Latest India News