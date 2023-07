NSA Ajit Doval meets UK counterpart, raises issue of extremist elements threatening Indian officials

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UK's National Security Advisor Tim Barrow meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday called on UK counterpart Tim Barrow, as both discussed strategic India-UK ties among other issues.

During the meeting, Doval raised the issue of extremist elements in UK threatening Indian officials, sources said.

Doval meet with UK counterpart has come a week ahead of PM Modi's France visit where he will attend the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour on July 14.

On Thursday, Doval held wide-ranging talks with French President's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne with a focus on Modi's visit.

Bonne also called on Modi and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. The prime minister is set to hold extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during the visit.

The defence and security cooperation between India and France has been on a major upswing since New Delhi's procurement of 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

French defence major Safran is also set to jointly develop an engine with India's relevant state-run defence manufacturers for military aircraft.

People familiar with talks between Doval and Bonne said the main agenda of the discussions was preparations for Modi's visit and overall strategic cooperation.

Modi's trip to Paris will be special as it will be the first Bastille Day visit by a foreign leader in Macron's current term, they said. It is understood that Bonne apprised Doval about the current security scenario in Paris.

Various French cities witnessed violent protests after police shot and killed a teenager near Paris last week.

A 269 member tri-services contingent of the Indian armed forces on Thursday left for Paris to participate in the Bastille Day parade.

Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also take part in the flypast over the Champs Elysees on the occasion along with French jets. France has been a key partner for India in a range of sectors including defence, space and nuclear technology.

In July last year, French Safran Group announced setting up of a production facility in Hyderabad to produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines with an investment of Euro 36 million besides a big-ticket joint venture with state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The helicopter engines to be produced under the joint venture is learnt to be for Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) which is a medium-lift chopper currently under development by HAL.

