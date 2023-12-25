North East Festival 2023 concludes leaving vistors mesmerised with multi-cultural extravaganza

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Artists perform Bihu dance at the festival

The 11th North East Festival 2023 concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi giving a vibrant touch to the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital. The three-day event wintessed a number of music and darnce performances that left visitors mesmerising with displaying incredible flavour of multi-cultural regional traditions of northeastern part of our country. The festival drew in thousands of enthusiastic visitors who relished folk dances and food from the seven sister states.

North East Festival 2023 goes green

From traditional bamboo artefacts, minimum usage of paper and exquisite handwoven textiles to organic products, this year’s North East Festival was not just a celebration of the region's rich cultural diversity but also a commitment to environmental consciousness. The festival showcased products that emphasise the importance of reducing plastic usage and supporting local artisans.



The lush green ground of the stadium has been transformed into a vibrant tapestry of colours, with a giant Christmas tree adorning the visitors. The food stalls are a major highlight of the festival and they are also not left behind in the sustainability movement. The aroma of bamboo-steamed pork and chicken air tempts the taste buds of the visitors. Local chefs and vendors both from the North East and the Delhi/NCR region are dishing out delectable delicacies prepared from organic, locally sourced ingredients.

Craft stalls display mesmerising craftsmanship

Another attraction was the craft stalls, which take the visitors to the enchanting world of North Eastern craftsmanship. Each stall was a testament to the rich textile traditions of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Assam and in all of the stalls, sustainability takes centre stage. Delicate hand-woven mekhela chador, intricately designed shawls, scarves, kaftans and kurtas reflected the cultural diversity of the region. Every textile was used organic dyes and locally sourced materials, promoting eco-friendly practices while preserving the authenticity of these exquisite textiles.

"As organizers, we've made it our mission to weave sustainable development goals into each stall of the Northeast Festival. By prioritizing eco-friendly initiatives, promoting sustainable practices, and advocating for responsible living, we aim to create an event that not only celebrates our cultural richness but also leaves a positive and lasting imprint on the environment," said Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser, North East Festival.

North East Festival is not just a festival, it's a commitment to nurturing our traditions and our planet for generations to come, he added.

Top artists perform at event

The second day's evening unfolded with a spectacular fashion lineup, showcasing rich fabrics and designs by designers from the region under labels such as Eastern Light Zimik, Garvita Sharma, Pallavi’s Silk Wonder, and IWA. The musical extravaganza featured diverse sounds and genres with performances by DJ Karan B, Nagaland Collective, JELO, Sai Tara, UNB, and the Indian Nepali rock band from Sikkim, Girish and The Chronicles. The night concluded with Bollywood actor-singer Shruti Haasan and her band delivering a power-packed and versatile performance, winning the hearts of the audience.

