Noida DM orders landlords to take rent from tenants only after a month amid COVID-19 lockdown

Noida District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh has ordered landlords in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) to collect rent from workers (tenants) only after a month. Taking it to Twitter, Noida DM shared the advisory saying order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. The development has come just a day after Noida DM has urged landlords in Gautam Buddh Nagar not to compel tenants to pay their rent if they are not able to amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The order further states that those landlords who are found violating can be sent to imprisonment for up to 1 year or imposed with a penalty or both. If in case, there is any causality then imprisonment can be extended for up to two years. Noida DM BN Singh had earlier said, "Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar, if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains."

Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020

Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains. — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 27, 2020

India coronavirus toll has surged to 873 including 19 deaths, registering over 100 new confirmed cases on Friday amid lockdown situation in the country to contain the virus from spreading further. India is under a 21-day lockdown period after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 urged people to strictly adhere to lockdown rules as it was very important to fight the virus at the current stage. He advised and warned people that if India fails to restrict the virus from spreading further then its impact would be devastating for all. Globally, there are now close to 6 lakh coronavirus confirmed cases including over 27,000 deaths.

